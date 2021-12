Vacunas evitaron enfermedades graves en el 97% de los casos de Mass., según estudio

Today, @MassDPH released a review of breakthrough #COVID19MA cases which shows that nearly 97% of breakthrough cases among fully vaccinated individuals did not result in death or hospitalization.



Learn more ➡️ https://t.co/IzvSWJWv7A

See the data 📉 https://t.co/aOhIMBGYvz pic.twitter.com/fpDGc2Pp0f