Lista de agencias y organizaciones en Nueva Inglaterra

Por TELEMUNDO NUEVA INGLATERRA RESPONDE

NACIONAL

Federal Trade Commission

600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW

Washington, DC 20580

Telephone: (202) 326-2222

MASSACHUSETTS

Better Business Bureau – MA, RI, ME & VT

508-652-4810

asistencia@boston.bbb.org

290 Donald Lynch Boulevard, Suite 102

Marlborough, MA 01752-4705

Massachusetts Attorney General

Línea de ayuda al consumidor: 617-727-8400

Formulario electrónico

Direccion:

1 Ashburton Pl, Boston, MA 02108

Massachusetts Department of Labor Standards

Information: 617-626-6975

Online: DLSfeedback@state.ma.us

Oficina principal:

19 Staniford Street, 2nd Floor

Boston, MA 02114

Massachusetts Department of Public Health

Linea de ayuda: 617-624-6000

Formulario electronico

Direccion:

250 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02108

Massachusetts Dept. of Transportation

Toll Free: (877) 623-6846

All Departments: (857) 368-4636

10 Park Plaza, Suite 4160, Boston, MA 02116

Reporta problemas en línea

City of Boston Consumer Affairs and Licensing

Línea de ayuda: 617-635-4165

Correo electronico: mocal@boston.gov

1 City Hall Square

Room 817

Boston, MA 02201

City of Boston Public Works

Línea de ayuda: 617-635-4900

Correo electrónico: publicworks@boston.gov

1 City Hall Square

Room 714

Boston, MA 02201

Si no puede resolver una queja con un comerciante de manera informal, entonces puede decidir emprender una acción legal y utilizar una carta de exigencia de 30 días.

Más información aquí.

RHODE ISLAND

Rhode Island Attorney General

(401) 274-4400

consumers@riag.ri.gov

150 South Main Street

Providence, Rhode Island 02903

Rhode Island Department of Labor Standards

Phone: (401) 462-8550

Center General Complex

1511 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920

Rhode Island Department of Public Health

401-222-5960

doh.website@health.ri.gov

3 Capitol Hill

Providence, RI 02903

Rhode Island Dept. of Transportation

Phone: (401) 222-2450

Toll Free: 1-844-DOT-ROAD

dot.customerservice@dot.ri.gov

Two Capitol Hill

Providence, RI 02903

City of Providence

401-680-5000

25 Dorrance Street

Providence, RI, 02903

CONNECTICUT

Better Business Bureau – Connecticut

29 Berlin Rd.

Cromwell, CT 06416

(860) 740-4500

State of Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection

165 Capitol Ave # 3

Hartford, CT 06106

(8600 842-2649

Office of Attorney General Consumer Protection Department

55 Elm St

Hartford, CT 06106

(860) 842-2649

Hartford American Job Center

3580 Main Street Hartford, CT 06120

(860) 256-3700

