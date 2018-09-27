Lista de agencias y organizaciones en Nueva Inglaterra

NACIONAL
600 Pennsylvania Avenue, NW
Washington, DC 20580
Telephone: (202) 326-2222
MASSACHUSETTS
Better Business Bureau – MA, RI, ME & VT
508-652-4810
asistencia@boston.bbb.org
290 Donald Lynch Boulevard, Suite 102
Marlborough, MA 01752-4705
Massachusetts Attorney General
Línea de ayuda al consumidor: 617-727-8400
Direccion:
1 Ashburton Pl, Boston, MA 02108
Massachusetts Department of Labor Standards
Information: 617-626-6975
Online: DLSfeedback@state.ma.us
Oficina principal:
19 Staniford Street, 2nd Floor
Boston, MA 02114
Massachusetts Department of Public Health
Linea de ayuda: 617-624-6000
Direccion:
250 Washington Street, Boston, MA 02108
Massachusetts Dept. of Transportation
Toll Free: (877) 623-6846
All Departments: (857) 368-4636
10 Park Plaza, Suite 4160, Boston, MA 02116
City of Boston Consumer Affairs and Licensing
Línea de ayuda: 617-635-4165
Correo electronico: mocal@boston.gov
1 City Hall Square
Room 817
Boston, MA 02201
City of Boston Public Works
Línea de ayuda: 617-635-4900
Correo electrónico: publicworks@boston.gov
1 City Hall Square
Room 714
Boston, MA 02201
Si no puede resolver una queja con un comerciante de manera informal, entonces puede decidir emprender una acción legal y utilizar una carta de exigencia de 30 días.
RHODE ISLAND
(401) 274-4400
consumers@riag.ri.gov
150 South Main Street
Providence, Rhode Island 02903
Rhode Island Department of Labor Standards
Phone: (401) 462-8550
Center General Complex
1511 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston, RI 02920
Rhode Island Department of Public Health
401-222-5960
doh.website@health.ri.gov
3 Capitol Hill
Providence, RI 02903
Rhode Island Dept. of Transportation
Phone: (401) 222-2450
Toll Free: 1-844-DOT-ROAD
dot.customerservice@dot.ri.gov
Two Capitol Hill
Providence, RI 02903
City of Providence
401-680-5000
25 Dorrance Street
Providence, RI, 02903
CONNECTICUT
Better Business Bureau – Connecticut
29 Berlin Rd.
Cromwell, CT 06416
(860) 740-4500
State of Connecticut Department of Consumer Protection
165 Capitol Ave # 3
Hartford, CT 06106
(8600 842-2649
Office of Attorney General Consumer Protection Department
55 Elm St
Hartford, CT 06106
(860) 842-2649
Hartford American Job Center
3580 Main Street Hartford, CT 06120
(860) 256-3700