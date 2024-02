Niña de 12 años, estudiante de Lynn, desaparece de hotel en Peabody

MISSING CHILD-@PeabodyPolice are trying to locate Iris Matul, age 12, last seen Sunday 02/25 at the Holiday Inn in #Peabody. Please take a moment to read and share her bulletin. Anyone who sees or has info about Iris is urged to call 911 or Peabody PD at 978-538-6300. #missing pic.twitter.com/8ma67zg8qu