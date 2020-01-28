Boston Calling

Revelan artistas que estarán participando en Boston Calling

Rage Against The Machine, Foo Fighters y Red Hot Chili Peppers son las atracciones principales de este año.

Por TELEMUNDO NUEVA INGLATERRA

tlmd_iphone5presentacion11

El festival musical Boston Calling anunció los artistas que estarán participando del evento desde el 22 al 24 de mayo.

Las bandas Rage Against The Machine, Foo Fighters y Red Hot Chili Peppers son las atracciones principales de este año.

Además, el evento contará con artistas, DJ y comediantes locales que traerán entretenimiento diverso al festival.

Local

Connecticut Hace 2 horas

Arrestan a hombre que propagaba que el tiroteo en Sandy Hook fue una farsa

Hartford Hace 2 horas

Emiten alerta por niño desaparecido en Hartford

Los artistas se estarán presentando en los siguientes días:

Viernes, mayo 22 de 2020

Foo Fighters
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
Brittany Howard
Noname
The Struts
Sharon Van Etten
PUP
Andrew W.K.
Iann Dior
The Districts
Brutus
Pony Bradshaw
The Sheila Divine

Sábado, mayo 23 de 2020

Rage Against The Machine
Run The Jewels
Banks
Koffee
Pink Sweat$
Dave
Orville Peck
RJD2
Jay Som
Girl in Red
Phony Ppl
Dreamers
Camp Blood

Domingo, mayo 24 de 2020

Red Hot Chili Peppers
The 1975
Liam Gallagher
Angels & Airwaves
LP
Phoebe Bridgers
Dinosaur Jr.
PVRIS
Beabadoobee
Jack Harlow
Mew
Djo
Cliff Notez

Para más información puedes entrar a BostonCalling.com

Este artículo etiquetado en:

Boston CallingMassachusettsBOSTONmúsicaFestival
Noticias Locales Massachusetts Connecticut Rhode Island El tiempo Cierre de Escuelas Entretenimiento Deportes Decisión 2020 Guía de Programación Responde Tráfico Estados Unidos Puerto Rico Inmigración Salud Mundo Promociones Lotería
WNEU Public Inspection File Accesibilidad Empleos WNEU Términos de Servicio Política de privacidad Envía tus comentarios Boletín Electrónico Descarga nuestra app
Contáctanos