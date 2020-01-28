Revelan artistas que estarán participando en Boston Calling

El festival musical Boston Calling anunció los artistas que estarán participando del evento desde el 22 al 24 de mayo.
Las bandas Rage Against The Machine, Foo Fighters y Red Hot Chili Peppers son las atracciones principales de este año.
Además, el evento contará con artistas, DJ y comediantes locales que traerán entretenimiento diverso al festival.
Local
Los artistas se estarán presentando en los siguientes días:
Viernes, mayo 22 de 2020
Foo Fighters
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit
Brittany Howard
Noname
The Struts
Sharon Van Etten
PUP
Andrew W.K.
Iann Dior
The Districts
Brutus
Pony Bradshaw
The Sheila Divine
Sábado, mayo 23 de 2020
Rage Against The Machine
Run The Jewels
Banks
Koffee
Pink Sweat$
Dave
Orville Peck
RJD2
Jay Som
Girl in Red
Phony Ppl
Dreamers
Camp Blood
Domingo, mayo 24 de 2020
Red Hot Chili Peppers
The 1975
Liam Gallagher
Angels & Airwaves
LP
Phoebe Bridgers
Dinosaur Jr.
PVRIS
Beabadoobee
Jack Harlow
Mew
Djo
Cliff Notez