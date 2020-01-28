Revelan artistas que estarán participando en Boston Calling

El festival musical Boston Calling anunció los artistas que estarán participando del evento desde el 22 al 24 de mayo.

Las bandas Rage Against The Machine, Foo Fighters y Red Hot Chili Peppers son las atracciones principales de este año.

Además, el evento contará con artistas, DJ y comediantes locales que traerán entretenimiento diverso al festival.

Los artistas se estarán presentando en los siguientes días:

Viernes, mayo 22 de 2020

Foo Fighters

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit

Brittany Howard

Noname

The Struts

Sharon Van Etten

PUP

Andrew W.K.

Iann Dior

The Districts

Brutus

Pony Bradshaw

The Sheila Divine

Sábado, mayo 23 de 2020

Rage Against The Machine

Run The Jewels

Banks

Koffee

Pink Sweat$

Dave

Orville Peck

RJD2

Jay Som

Girl in Red

Phony Ppl

Dreamers

Camp Blood

Domingo, mayo 24 de 2020

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The 1975

Liam Gallagher

Angels & Airwaves

LP

Phoebe Bridgers

Dinosaur Jr.

PVRIS

Beabadoobee

Jack Harlow

Mew

Djo

Cliff Notez

Para más información puedes entrar a BostonCalling.com